Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 11, 2019

Hammad Azhar presents budget 2019-20 amid protest in National Assembly

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

Islamabad: The Pakistan People's Party and lawmakers from other opposition parties held  protest   during the budget speech of   Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar  in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The PPP lawmakers were wearing black armbands and holding placards to record their protest.

The opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the National Assembly speak's dice and chanted slogans. They also tore down the copies of  budget  document.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was   present in the house during the first budget of his government.

The budget came a day after the NAB arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody by the anti-graft body.

Both the opposition leaders were arrested after  their bail pleas were rejected by high courts.



