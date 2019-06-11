Hammad Azhar presents budget 2019-20 amid protest in National Assembly

Islamabad: The Pakistan People's Party and lawmakers from other opposition parties held protest during the budget speech of Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar in the National Assembly on Tuesday.



The PPP lawmakers were wearing black armbands and holding placards to record their protest.

The opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the National Assembly speak's dice and chanted slogans. They also tore down the copies of budget document.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in the house during the first budget of his government.



The budget came a day after the NAB arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari and hours after PMLN leader Hamza Shehbaz was taken into custody by the anti-graft body.

Both the opposition leaders were arrested after their bail pleas were rejected by high courts.







