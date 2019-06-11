close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Pakistan

June 11, 2019

Budget in Brief

Tue, Jun 11, 2019

Budget in Brief is a synopsis of the Federal Budget 2019-20. It provides aggregated information on revenues and expenditures, budgeted for fiscal year 2019-20 alongwith budget estimates and revised estimates for the fiscal year 2018-19.

Detailed information is available in the relevant budget documents.

Budgeting and accounting classification system used in the budget continues to be same. It was adopted under the New Accounting Model introduced in fiscal year 2004-05.



