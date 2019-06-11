Budget 2019-2020: Govt allocates Rs29047 mln for Higher Education sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs29047 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during fiscal years 2019-20.

According to the budgetary document on Tuesday, out of total amount, around Rs24887 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes, while, Rs4160 million has been allocated for new schemes.



Among ongoing schemes, Rs170 million has been allocated for Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad while, around Rs229 million has also been allocated for development of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase-2) Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

Rs350 million has been allocated for enhancement of Research Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus Pattoki, as well as Rs800 million has also been allocated establishment of Sub-Campus of Public Sector Universities at district level.

Further, the government has been allocated Rs350 million for the establishment of Technology Development Fund for HEC scholars returning after completion of PhD to introduce new technologies application in Pakistan.

While, Rs520 million were allocated for Fulbright Scholarship Support Program HEC-USAID (Phase-II) and Rs 150 million has been allocated for strengthening and up gradation of Universities of Backward area.

Among new schemes, Rs80 million has been allocated for construction of Hostel/Sports facilities at Karakoram International University (KIU), as well as Rs100 million has also been allocated for Pak-UK Knowledge gateway-HEC.

Furthermore, the government has also allocated Rs950 million for Higher Education Development Programme of Pakistan, while Rs500 million has also been allocated for establishment of Federal Institute at Hyderabad Sindh.

The government has also allocated Rs400 million for establishment of Pak-China National Research Centre on Earth Sciences at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.