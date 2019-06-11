Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

Indian actress Esha Deol and her husband became parents for the second time as the couple welcomed a baby girl Miraya Takhtani on Tuesday.



Esha shared the ecstatic news with her fans on Instagram in an endearing post:

"Thank you very much for the love & blessings #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani."

The 'Dhoom' starlet announced her pregnancy in January this year in an adorable way.



She shared a picture of her elder daughter Radhya Takhtani seated on a sofa with a caption, "I'm being promoted to BIG SISTER."

Esha revealed in an interview earlier this year that Radhya was extremely excited about getting a younger sibling. "There are times she comes and kisses my stomach. Bharat and I would ask to her 'come and say hi to baby'. She'll come and say 'Hi! Baby' and will touch and kiss my stomach. When I ask her where the baby is, she ends up lifting her own top and touching her stomach. That's cute!" she told Mumbai Mirror.



She added, "She is also fond of a little doll which she feeds with a milk bottle. I see her doing these things and I am hoping that when the real baby comes, she behaves in that same manner. It's going to be a new experience all together again."

When questioned how her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra reacted to the news of her pregnancy, Esha said, "All the four grandparents are excited, for them the more the merrier."