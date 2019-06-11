Sonali Bendre shares her aquatherapy session video with a warning

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer patient, has shared a video of herself taking aquatherapy sessions on social media.



The actress, in the caption, warned her fans that it isn’t as easy as it looks.

“My new aquatherapy sessions are tough but definitely easier than it'd be in normal conditions,” reads the former heroine’s message. “#MyNewNormal involves finding solutions for what works for me & not creating excuses.#KDAH @vaibhavdaga9 P.S.Thank God I didn't drop my phone!”

Diagnosed with cancer in 2018, she continued to have a tough time and fought the disastrous disease with beaming smile on her face. She chronicled her positive journey on social media throughout the year.

Bendre, with his social media postings, carved out a niche for herself as a motivational figure, who continues to inspire her fans and followers with a great spirit.

Sonali relocated to New York for treatment. She said she is all better now.

Recovering from her disease, Bendre has proved herself as one of the strongest person. She is considered as one of the most talented and beautiful actresses that the Indian cinema has witnessed.

The actress embarked into the glitzy world as a model and moved onto her acting career with the 1994 film Aag, at the age of 19. She won laurels for her role, Parul.

Early in her cinematic career, she was honored with the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. She also featured in big flicks such as English Babu Desi Mem opposite alongside Shah Rukh Khan.