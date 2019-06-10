Video: Suhana Khan's killer moves break Internet

MUMBAI: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan appeared to be the most wanted celebrity among her fans as she never lets them get bored and keeps her admirers bliss afresh with her glitzy looks and fantastic appearance.

Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she still has an amazing fan following due to her stunning posts as she knows the art to hold the key to the hearts of her followers. Recently, the Internet's queen received a huge praise fro her killer moves to the theme of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a sitcom that starred Will Smith.

Suhana's video, where she is seen grooving on the dance floor at a college party , went viral on social media, mesmerizing the huge number of admirers.

In the video, the princess of SRk is seen in her shimmery silver dress as she breaks into a dance and tries to stop the camera from recording her.







The star kid's pictures and videos with college friends in the UK are often shared widely online. Now, in a video shared by a Mumbai-based celeb photographer, Suhana can be seen grooving to a hit track of Will Smith's TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.



She is currently studying in England, aspires to join the Hindi film industry anytime soon.

However, Shah Rukh Khan earlier revealed that Suhana won't be making her Bollywood debut anytime soon. He, in an earlier interview, said, "Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. "