Saboor Aly dedicates heartfelt post to Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir on engagement

Pakistani television actress Saboor Aly has showered an abundance of blessings on her sister and actress Sajal Aly who recently took the world by storm after making the ecstatic news of her engagement with long-term beau Ahad Raza Mir.

Saboor penning her profound emotions in a heartfelt Instagram post felicitated the couple on getting hitched officially.

She wrote:



"Life is unfair & it dawned on me when I lost my mother. I was left with 2 siblings who became my everything. And one of those is @sajalaly who became my elder brother, sister & mother so many times."

Saboor continued, "For someone as strong as her, as loving her, I couldn’t have been happier when @ahadrazamir came in her life. Yes! It certainly was a match made in heaven. From day one till date, I have enjoyed their faith in me, their care & their love. Now I want to wish them my utmost blessings, love & wishes. Allah aap donon ko har buri nazar say bachaye.

And most importantly “Ahad BHAI, welcome to the family."

Sajal and Ahad were rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now.



Their relationship was confirmed after the Yakeen ka Safar co stars confirmed their engagement after which shortly after a plethora of blessings and felicitations were sent their way by industry bigwigs, including the likes of Mahira Khan, Feroze Khan, Mawra Hocane, Nomi Ansari, Yasir Hussain, Hania Aamir and eminent others.