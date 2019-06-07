Sajal Aly and Ahad announce engagement

Showbiz figures Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir have seen eye to eye to get married as both of them announced their engagement on social media.



The two actors let the big news out by sharing the same image and same message on their respective social media accounts.

“Here's to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Ahad & Sajal,” reads their message.





The duo blasted into the onscreen chemistry in Yakeen Ka Safar. And, the news of their becoming a couple was in the air for last a few months. The two cleared the smoke and allowed the un-ignorable onscreen bond transform into a real life romance.

The friends and fans of the two stars, delighted to get the news, inundated them with the congratulatory messages.