Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview, World Cup 2019 Match 11, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Bristol: Carrying a win each in their kitty after recovering from thumping losses in their respective opening games, Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other in the 11th Match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, on Friday, 7 June.

Match details

Match 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Venue: Bristol County Ground

Date: Friday, 7 June

Time: 02:30 pm PST, 9:30 am GMT

Despite a stunning batting collapse (from 92-0 to 201 all out), Sri Lanka managed to stave off the Afghanistan challenge in their previous fixture. The win would have served as a confidence booster after a 10-wicket rout to New Zealand in their opening game.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s side will be wary of their batting fragility; against Afghanistan, the middle-order lost four wickets for just five runs, before being bailed out by the bowlers. They run into a resurgent Pakistan side, fresh from a 14-run victory over hosts England, a win that was termed by Player of the Match Mohammad Hafeez as a ‘total team effort’.

After folding for 105 against West Indies, Pakistan’s batting unit came back strong to post 348 against England. Led by Wahab Riaz, the bowlers combined to stifle the hosts, ending a 11-match losing streak.

Weather report

The forecast for Bristol is mostly cloudy, with intermittent showers expected throughout Friday.