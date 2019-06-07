Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Rain likely to affect World Cup match

Karachi: Rain is likely to affect the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today at Bristol.



According to weather forecasts, it won't be surprised if the match gets abandoned due to rain.

"The clouds will hover over the ground throughout the day and there is forecast of the heavy downpour from the morning at 9"00 am until the end of the day.

Both teams have so far played two matches each and If the game gets washed out, both the teams will get one point.