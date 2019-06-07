close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
Sports

June 7, 2019

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Rain likely to affect World Cup match

Fri, Jun 07, 2019

Karachi: Rain is likely to affect the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today at Bristol.

According to weather forecasts, it won't be surprised if the match gets abandoned due to rain.

"The clouds will hover over the ground throughout the day and there is forecast of the heavy downpour from the morning at 9"00 am until the end of the day.

 Both teams have so far played two matches each  and If the game gets washed out, both the teams will get one point.

