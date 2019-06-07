Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ball By Ball Commentary Scorecard

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ball By Ball Commentary Scorecard



Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to play their World Cup match at Bristol on Friday.

Rain likely



Rain is likely to affect the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today at Bristol.

According to weather forecasts, it won't be surprised if the match gets abandoned due to rain.

"The clouds will hover over the ground throughout the day and there is forecast of the heavy downpour from the morning at 9"00 am until the end of the day.

Pakistan lost their first match by seven wickets against West Indies and won the second by 14 runs against England.



Sri Lanka lost their first match by ten wickets against New Zealand and won the second by 34 runs against Afghanistan.

Interestingly, both teams have come back from their humiliating defeats to win their second matches.

Pakistan have so far played 73 matches in the history of the World Cup with 41 victories and 30 defeats, two matches had no no result. Winning percentage was 57.74.

Sri Lanka have so far played 75 World Cup matches. They won 36 and lost as many matches, with one tied and two NR matches. Winning percentage was 50.00.

Both played seven matches against each other and Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in all these matches.

Will Pakistan succeed in maintaining their 100% winning record against Sri Lanka? Let's see today.



