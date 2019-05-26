Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pen heartfelt notes on first anniversary

Hollywood and Bollywood’s favorite love birds, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their love as today marks the first anniversary since they got together.

Turning to Instagram, the 26-year-old Sucker hit maker penned down an emotional note for his lady love reminiscing this day last year when the two had headed down to watch a movie accompanied by friends.

Along with an endearing photo of the two striking a pose at the Cannes Film Festival, Nick wrote: "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you. @Priyanka Chopra.”

"The most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babe,” Priyanka responded to the post.



That apparently was not all, as Priyanka turning to her Instagram revealed that the Jonas brother had also planned a surprise for their special day, getting her tickets to a Mariah Carey concert.

"The best husband ever.. A #lambily member's dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable Mariah Carey, Mimi -- you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby Nick Jonas Happy one year love!," she wrote on her Instagram post.







