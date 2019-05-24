close
Fri May 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Katrina Kaif hypnotises Salman Khan shaking her leg at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's enthralling on-screen couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif   mesmerized the fans  with their amazing chemistry  when they come to promote their up coming film Bharat in which they will, somehow, be seen fulfilling their admirers' keen desire   who always want to  see them  as  lovebirds.

The due   recently  appeared together at The Kapil Sharma Show on a promotion spree for their Eid release Bharat.   Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gala time at the  show and they shared a good laugh together.

The Bollywood's superstars look adorable  at the show, complementing  each other beautifully. While, Katrina  also shook a leg on her popular songs in presence of Slaman Khan who could not even turn his eyes  from the heartwarming  moves of the  charming lady.

Bharat promotions are keeping Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan busy. The trailer and songs of the film are receiving lots of appreciation and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actors together again

Bothe the stars often share pictures from promotional events on social media. Recently, Katrina uploaded an adorable candid picture of herself with Salman Khan. 

View this post on Instagram

Back 2 back promotions

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


'Bharat' stars Salman with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.

