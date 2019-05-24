Katrina Kaif hypnotises Salman Khan shaking her leg at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's enthralling on-screen couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif mesmerized the fans with their amazing chemistry when they come to promote their up coming film Bharat in which they will, somehow, be seen fulfilling their admirers' keen desire who always want to see them as lovebirds.

The due recently appeared together at The Kapil Sharma Show on a promotion spree for their Eid release Bharat. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gala time at the show and they shared a good laugh together.

The Bollywood's superstars look adorable at the show, complementing each other beautifully. While, Katrina also shook a leg on her popular songs in presence of Slaman Khan who could not even turn his eyes from the heartwarming moves of the charming lady.

Bharat promotions are keeping Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan busy. The trailer and songs of the film are receiving lots of appreciation and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actors together again



Bothe the stars often share pictures from promotional events on social media. Recently, Katrina uploaded an adorable candid picture of herself with Salman Khan.





'Bharat' stars Salman with Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It also features Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Tabu in pivotal roles.



The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.