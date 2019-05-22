Pakistani FM Qureshi, India’s Sushma Swaraj sit next to each other in SCO meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sit next to each other during the multilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
The SCO Council of Foreign Minister's Meeting (SCO-CFM) is being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, on 21-22 May 2019.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading the Pakistan delegation at the meeting.
Photos published in media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj could be seen seated next to each other with other foreign ministers.
