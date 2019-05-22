Huma Qureshi leaves onlookers spellbound with her appearances at Cannes 2019

CANNES: Huma Qureshi appeared to be the real Bollywood Diva as she turned heads with her back to back glamorous appearances at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019.

Huma Qureshi happens to be amongst the Bollywood superstars who have graced the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival with their heartwarming appearance.



The charming actress could only think of "Game Of Thrones" as she was wrapped as gift in silver mist multilayered beaded gown, featuring multiple twirls all across the skirt and the torso and adding the much needed elegance to her whole vibe for the red carpet.

She flaunted an elaborate creation by designer Gaurav Gupta as she represented vodka brand Grey Goose, which is celebrating moments of cinematic excellence through the launch of its new global platform Live Victoriously.



Speaking with a media outlet Qureshi talked about the lack of Indian films at this year’s prestigious cinematic carnival, saying: “The onus is on the industry. The question is to ask ourselves is are we trying to make films that will hold up to these kind of international standards.”





She further said, “Cannes is not a festival that celebrates that. Let us get that cleared. This festival celebrates art for art itself... The artists who come here are saying that we appreciate cinema for what it is. So if we don’t have a film in Cannes this year, it is unfortunate and is sad. But I don’t think the onus lies on the actors who are here."





In 2012, her debut film ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ got a standing ovation at Director’s Fortnight section at 65th Cannes Film Festival.