Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan's Instagram conversation is too cute to miss!

We are loving every bit of Mahira Khan and Sonam Kapoor's camaraderie as the divas are serving major friendship goals to everyone around.

Leading the saying 'love knows no boundaries' by example, Mahira and Sonam are showering immense love on each other and their Instagram conversation is too cute to give a miss.

Sonam, who is slaying currently at the Cannes Film Festival by the French Riviera, uploaded a gorgeous photo giving a glimpse of her astounding look on Tuesday.

The 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Tou Aisa Laga' actress stunned everyone with her bold, red dress with ruffles and it looks like she has awe-struck Mahira as well as the latter commented on Sonam's picture saying: "Finally!" with two heart-eye emojis.

To this, Sonam replied to Mahira: "Miss you here beautiful."



It was only recently that Mahira had posted a picture of herself donning a red dress and Sonam was all-heart on the beauty's image.

"You're beautiful," Sonam had said to Mahira.



Last year the two elegant ladies rubbed shoulders and posed for pictures together when Mahira was also attending the prestigious film fest as Pakistan's brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

While Mahira was not seen gracing the event this year, Sonam has been making head turns at the red carpet lately with her spell-bounding sartorial choices.