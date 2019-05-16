Sonam Kapoor in awe of Mahira Khan's beauty, showers immense love on her

close
Thu May 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2019
WATCH: Mahira Khan wins hearts by mopping the floor

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 16, 2019

Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan have time and again defied cross-border hate and proven to be good friends against all odds.

Recently, Mahira Khan posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram, which went viral over the internet in an instant. 

The picture garnering endearing responses from her friends, with the actress absolutely slaying the hearts of millions of her fans.

The viral photo  shows Mahira looking like a dream clad in a resplendent red dress.

So much so, that Indian actress Sonam Kapoor, couldn't contain herself from commenting how beautiful Mahira looks.

Showering love with her adorable compliment on Mahira's picture, Sonam wrote: "You're beautiful."

A number of other celebrities from the other side of the border also joined in complementing Mahira, including Jitesh Pillai - editor of Filmfare magazine - and eminent singer Harshdeep Kaur. 

