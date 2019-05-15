WATCH: Mahira Khan wins hearts by mopping the floor





Pakistani beauty queen Mahira Khan is known to be sweeping hearts of everyone wherever she goes but the starlet is sweeping the floor of a set this time and people can’t help but swoon at her simplicity.

In a footage making rounds on social media widely, the Raees star was spotted elegantly dressed with a mop in her hands going around cleaning the set floor without any hesitation leading to numerous people showering praises on her for being so down to earth.

The video has come afloat in light of the controversy actors Saboor Aly and Saheefa Jabbar Khattak had gotten themselves tangled into recently over a ‘classist’ video of them poking fun at a window cleaner.

While cleaning the floors spotless, the Humsafar queen can be seen donning a crimson ankle-length skirt with a black top.