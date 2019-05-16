Mahira Khan in red dress, creates storm on internet

close
Thu May 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2019
Mahira Khan sends out a message to those suffering from depression

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 16, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's impressive actress Mahira Khan, who has successfully carved her niche in the showbiz, is absolutely slaying millions of her fans with  her stunning latest Instagram picture. 

In her drop-dead  photo that brought huge applause for the dashing actress, even Indian celebrities, including Sonam Kpoor could not stop herself admiring the gorgeous lady whose throwback picture - in which she appeared wearing traditional red dress with scarf -   shacked the strings of her admirers' hearts. 

The Bin Roye starlet would also  be  walking the red carpet on the French Riviera  which has become more of a bonafide fashion show nowadays. 

Our very own Mahira Khan, who made her Cannes debut just last year, would again grace the event with her dynamic presence. 

