Mahira Khan in red dress, creates storm on internet

KARACHI: Pakistan's impressive actress Mahira Khan, who has successfully carved her niche in the showbiz, is absolutely slaying millions of her fans with her stunning latest Instagram picture.



In her drop-dead photo that brought huge applause for the dashing actress, even Indian celebrities, including Sonam Kpoor could not stop herself admiring the gorgeous lady whose throwback picture - in which she appeared wearing traditional red dress with scarf - shacked the strings of her admirers' hearts.



The Bin Roye starlet would also be walking the red carpet on the French Riviera which has become more of a bonafide fashion show nowadays.



Our very own Mahira Khan, who made her Cannes debut just last year, would again grace the event with her dynamic presence.