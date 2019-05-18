close
Sat May 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2019

Hania Aamir stirs discussion on mental health, educates people on how to help those struggling

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 18, 2019

Pakistani beauty queen Hania Aamir has been in the news recently over challenging beauty standards and now the actor has stepped forth with another weighty issue –mental health.

Using her platform of Instagram as a mean for social awareness, the Janaan actor in a post spoke about mental health issues in the society and how they are still getting treated with non-seriousness.

“Mental health issues are real. As real as any other ailment that needs medication. In this world of vast knowledge and access to the internet, we all can look up what mental illness looks like so if a friend comes to you explaining a situation that isn’t very normal for you to hear, just be patient and make them feel it is normal,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram

Mental health issues are real. As real as any other ailment that needs medication. In this world of vast knowledge and access to the internet, we all can look up what mental illness looks like so if a friend comes to you explaining a situation that isn’t very normal for you to hear, just be patient and make them feel it is normal. Do your research and get them help because it took them a ton of courage and sleepless nights and crying and anxiety to come to this conclusion; to let somebody in on their illness hoping you could help; So do try and help! And do not brush it off saying things like “it will be okay” “you should be happy more” don’t give them that. Tell them their issues are serious and that you understand! Comfort them make them feel safe and consult a psychologist/ psychiatrist if need be. Spread awareness! It’s important for everyone to understand because 1 out of 4 people battle depression/ anxiety every year and we all need to be aware and there for them! #mentalhealthawarenessday

A post shared by Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) on

She went on to explain to those who are still unaware on the subject to do research and help those struggling instead off brushing it off “it will be okay” “you should be happy more”.

“Tell them their issues are serious and that you understand! Comfort them make them feel safe and consult a psychologist/ psychiatrist if need be,” she added. 

