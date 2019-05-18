Muneeb Butt leaves his parents emotional, fulfilling their dream of performing Umrah

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt after performing Umrah recently with his superstar wife Aiman Khan gave an exceptional gift to his parents on Mother’s Day earlier this week and fans cannot help but gush at his sweet gesture.

Turning to Instagram, the actor narrated his story about how he and Aiman headed to the holy sites of Makkah and Medinah to perform Umrah and how he could feel it had been his mother’s unspoken desire to go for the pilgrimage as well.

“I noticed k meri maa ka bht dil chah raha hai janey ka which she is not expressing she is not telling me and the last moment when i was leaving she finally said ,”Beta dua karna k tumhari ammi abu ka bhi bulawaa ajaye Ramzan me humarey bhi naseeb khuljaiyen [Please pray that we also become one of the fortunate ones to go for Umrah during Ramadan],“ he wrote.

He went on to reveal how he planned a surprise for his parents to make their wish come true, with the assistance of his brother: “when i came back on 12 may(mother’s day) me and my brother went to ammi wished mother’s day and i handed her some SAR (Saudi Riyal) saying ,”ye kuch Riyaal bachgaye thay ammi rakhlein [Some of the Riyals from the trip were left, you can keep them].” Ammi asked ,”iskaa me kya karun..? [What will I do with these?]” I replied c”apki flight h Umrah ki ap wahan makkah me kharch kijyega ab [You have a flight for Makkah coming up you can spend it over there].”

Moreover, he wrote about how the surprise brought immense joy to his parents and after dropping them off to the airport he had an ‘unexplainable’ feeling.

He concluded the note urging people to take special care of their parents and fulfill their wishes the way they had been fulfilling ours our whole life.



“We are lucky we have them ask those who wants to do it but they are late,” he wrote.

Muneeb’s wife and actor Aiman Khan also appeared to be backing up her husband over the gesture as she dropped a comment saying: “You’re a brilliant son and husband.”



