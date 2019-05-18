close
Sat May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019

Muneeb Butt leaves his parents emotional, fulfilling their dream of performing Umrah

Sat, May 18, 2019

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt after performing Umrah recently with his superstar wife Aiman Khan gave an exceptional gift to his parents on Mother’s Day earlier this week and fans cannot help but gush at his sweet gesture.

Turning to Instagram, the actor narrated his story about how he and Aiman headed to the holy sites of Makkah and Medinah to perform Umrah and how he could feel it had been his mother’s unspoken desire to go for the pilgrimage as well.

“I noticed k meri maa ka bht dil chah raha hai janey ka which she is not expressing she is not telling me and the last moment when i was leaving she finally said ,”Beta dua karna k tumhari ammi abu ka bhi bulawaa ajaye Ramzan me humarey bhi naseeb khuljaiyen [Please pray that we also become one of the fortunate ones to go for Umrah during Ramadan],“ he wrote.

He went on to reveal how he planned a surprise for his parents to make their wish come true, with the assistance of his brother: “when i came back on 12 may(mother’s day) me and my brother went to ammi wished mother’s day and i handed her some SAR (Saudi Riyal) saying ,”ye kuch Riyaal bachgaye thay ammi rakhlein [Some of the Riyals from the trip were left, you can keep them].” Ammi asked ,”iskaa me kya karun..? [What will I do with these?]” I replied c”apki flight h Umrah ki ap wahan makkah me kharch kijyega ab [You have a flight for Makkah coming up you can spend it over there].”

Moreover, he wrote about how the surprise brought immense joy to his parents and after dropping them off to the airport he had an ‘unexplainable’ feeling.

Hey everyone! I have something to share... My Umrah was planned at very last minute and I told my family that i’m going a week before jab meri ammi ko ye baat pata chali tao she was very excited and happy , she gave me loads of dua’s and love but i noticed k meri maa ka bht dil chah raha hai janey ka which she is not expressing she is not telling me and the last moment when i was leaving she finally said ,”Beta dua karna k tumhari ammi abu ka bhi bulawaa ajaye Ramzan me humarey bhi naseeb khuljaiyen “ When i reached makkah the first thing i did was contacting my younger brother @junaid.butt110 shared this idea with him to give surprise gift of umrah in last 15 days of Ramzan to ammi on mother’s day my brother was onboard with me on this idea ,we finally got every formality done secretly and when i came back on 12 may(mother’s day) me and my brother went to ammi wished mother’s day and i handed her some SAR (Saudi Riyal) saying ,”ye kuch Riyaal bachgaye thay ammi rakhlein” Ammi asked ,”iskaa me kya karun..?” I replied c”apki flight h Umrah ki ap wahan makkah me kharch kijyega ab” She couldn’t control her emotions and burst into tears she was soooo happy and excited and then we surprised Abu his emotion were the same, Today i dropped them at the Airport and felt something special in my heart that feeling is unexplainable. The reason of sharing this story is that i want to convey this message to u that parents are special We should take care of them fulfill their dreams the way they did ours give them time and importance We are lucky we have them ask those who wants to do it but they are late. Allah hum sabkey maa baap ka saya hum per salamat rakhey. Have a safe flight Ammi abu umrah mubarak in advance

He concluded the note urging people to take special care of their parents and fulfill their wishes the way they had been fulfilling ours our whole life.

“We are lucky we have them ask those who wants to do it but they are late,” he wrote.

Muneeb’s wife and actor Aiman Khan also appeared to be backing up her husband over the gesture as she dropped a comment saying: “You’re a brilliant son and husband.”


