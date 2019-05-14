close
Tue May 14, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 14, 2019

‘Allah Ho Akbar’: Javed Sheikh performs Umrah with family

Tue, May 14, 2019

MAKKAH: Momal Sheikh, who performed Umrah on Sunday along with her family members, has shared another  photo from Masjid-ul-Haram, showing her father Javed Shiekh,  brother Shahzad Sheikh and mother, standing together.

 Taking to Instagram, Momal Sheikh Shared a latest picture of herself with  Javed Sheikh and other family members, while on Masjid-ul-Haram, and wrote: "I'm already in Paradise and it's phenomenal... Thank you Allah for this beautiful invitation, couldn't have asked for more! May every Muslim get to see and feel this AMEEN, ALLAH HO AKBAR".


Dashing star performed Umrah on Sunday along with her father Javed Sheikh, brother Shahzad Sheikh and mother. 

Earlier, the true heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh also took to Instagram handle for sharing the picture and wrote: "Yeh sub Tumhara Karam hai Aaqa".

The celebrities have received the messages of good wishes from their  admirers and other colleagues in the industry on  getting the honour of performing an Umrah.

