‘Allah Ho Akbar’: Javed Sheikh performs Umrah with family

MAKKAH: Momal Sheikh, who performed Umrah on Sunday along with her family members, has shared another photo from Masjid-ul-Haram, showing her father Javed Shiekh, brother Shahzad Sheikh and mother, standing together.

Taking to Instagram, Momal Sheikh Shared a latest picture of herself with Javed Sheikh and other family members, while on Masjid-ul-Haram, and wrote: "I'm already in Paradise and it's phenomenal... Thank you Allah for this beautiful invitation, couldn't have asked for more! May every Muslim get to see and feel this AMEEN, ALLAH HO AKBAR".





Dashing star performed Umrah on Sunday along with her father Javed Sheikh, brother Shahzad Sheikh and mother.



Earlier, the true heartthrob Shahzad Sheikh also took to Instagram handle for sharing the picture and wrote: "Yeh sub Tumhara Karam hai Aaqa".

The celebrities have received the messages of good wishes from their admirers and other colleagues in the industry on getting the honour of performing an Umrah.

