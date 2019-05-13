Veena Malik slams critics over Pakistan-IMF agreement

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Veena Malik has supported Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, under which Islamabad will receive $6 billion for a period of 39 months.



Veena Malik slammed the critics for their criticism over Pakistan-IMF agreement, and questioned saying “IMF never dictated Pakistan ever in 70 years history but first time ever dictating Pakistan economy, right?

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sunday reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies for a three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Under the agreement, Pakistan will receive about US$6 billion for a period of 39 months.

Islamabad has accepted the IMF’s conditions to reduce primary deficit to 0.6 percent, granting more operational autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan, placing flexible exchange rate, further tightening the monetary policy and hiking electricity tariff.

Veena Malik went on to say sarcastically IMF never dictated Pakistan ever in 70 years history because previously PPP and PMLN had extended loan to IMF and there was mush prosperity in Pakistan and it is first time Pakistan is taking loan from IMF.