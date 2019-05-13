Avengers' director Joe Russo reveals Marvel's first gay character will be one fans already know

After the success of Avengers: Endgame, the acclaimed sibling duo behind the blockbuster hit, The Russo Brothers have announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see its first gay character soon.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Russo revealed that a character already loved by fans will be coming out of the closet in the upcoming films as the first homosexual character of MCU.

“There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character,” he stated.

Furthermore, he spoke about his cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame sharing a scene with Chris Evans who plays Steve Rogers aka Captain America, in the midst of a group therapy session: ““It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened in at the end of ‘Infinity War."

