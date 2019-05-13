Deepika Padukone gets a stunning gift from Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor

Deepika Padukone, the stunning actress from Bollywood, had a few relationships in the past that were out in the public eye.



It is no secret that the starlet was dating heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor for almost two years.

However, the relationship did not last, with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor disapproving Deepika as her future daughter-in-law.

Fast forward ten years and it seems like the tables have turned, with Neetu developing a profound fondness for Dee Pee, now that she's married to Ranveer Singh.

So much so, that mommy Kapoor recently gifted a special present to Deepika.



This happened when Deepika spent some quality time with Ranbir's parents, Rishi and Neetu in New York.

The 'Chhapaak' actress took to Instagram to share a gift that she had received from Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, which is a beautiful bracelet. She captioned it, "With blessings and good wishes..."

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor had also shared pictures from Deepika's visit. She wrote, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone...gave lot of love n warmth (sic)."

Ranbir and Deepika even after their split have continued to be friendliest of exes.



While Deepika is enjoying marital bliss with actor Ranveer Singh, Ranbir has been dating Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor has been in New York to seek treatment for cancer lately.

Talking about his year-long battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

"Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned," added the actor.