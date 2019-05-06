Ranbir Kapoor has a fake Instagram to stalk people, reveals Katrina Kaif

Bollywood megastar Ranbir Kapoor in spite of being on the pinnacle of fame likes his privacy when it comes to doing normal things that most of us do –like stalking people on social media.

The Sanju star’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif spilled the beans on his Instagram tactics when it comes to stalking people on Instagram, also revealing that he was the one who had introduced her to the social media giant and had helped her get a hang of it.

During an interview with Arbaaz Khan on his show Pinch, the Bharat actor was asked whether she has a secret account on Instagram that she uses to stalk people to which she replied: “No, no. I know Ranbir has. And Ranbir, by the way, was the person who showed me how Instagram works."

The two had dated each other for at least seven years before parting ways in 2016 over ‘unresolved’ issues.