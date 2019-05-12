Momal Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh perform Umrah along with mother

KARACHI: Dashing stars, children of Pakistan's showbiz icon Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh performed Umrah along with their beloved mother on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of herself with mother and brother, while on Masjid-ul-Haram, Momal Sheikh expressed the feelings on her Instagram as she wrote: "Meri Ammi ka sab se bara khuwab (The biggest dream of my mom)... I love you Ammi (mom), Baaba (dad)!"

On the other hand, the true heartthrob of Pakistan, Shahzad Sheikh also took to Instagram handle for sharing the picture and wrote: "Yeh sub Tumhara Karam hai Aaqa".

Several celebrities and their fans sent good wishes to the Sheikhs for getting the honour of performing an Umrah.

Momal Sheikh's latest drama Yaariyan is getting huge fame as she is playing Sadiya - sister of Zubi ( Ayeza Khan).



