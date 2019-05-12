close
Sun May 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 13, 2019

Momal Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh perform Umrah along with mother

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 13, 2019

KARACHI: Dashing stars, children of Pakistan's showbiz icon Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh performed Umrah along with their beloved mother  on Sunday.

Sharing a picture of herself  with mother and  brother, while on Masjid-ul-Haram,  Momal Sheikh expressed   the feelings  on her Instagram as she wrote: "Meri Ammi ka sab se bara khuwab (The biggest dream of my mom)... I love you Ammi (mom),  Baaba (dad)!"

 On the other hand, the true  heartthrob of Pakistan,  Shahzad Sheikh also took to Instagram handle for sharing the picture and wrote: "Yeh sub Tumhara Karam hai Aaqa".

Several celebrities and their fans sent good wishes to the Sheikhs  for getting the honour of performing an Umrah.

Momal Sheikh's latest drama Yaariyan  is getting huge fame as she is playing  Sadiya - sister of Zubi ( Ayeza Khan).


