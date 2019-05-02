Babar Azam´s century lifts Pakistan in tour stroll

London: Pakistan opener Babar Azam smashed his first Twenty20 hundred to inspire his country´s 58-run win over Leicestershire in a tour match on Wednesday.



Azam hit two sixes and 13 fours in his 63-ball innings of 101 at Grace Road.

He put on an opening stand of 104 with Fakhar Zaman, who scored 52 from 30 balls, as the tourists reached 200 for six in their 20 overs.

Ben Mike was the pick of the Leicestershire attack with three for 38, including the wicket of Azam, while Dieter Klein also chipped in with a pair of wickets.

In reply, Leicestershire got off to a poor start as the home side were reduced for 39 for three in the sixth over.

Wickets continued to fall at steady intervals and the only partnership of note came late on when Mike and Callum Parkinson put on 59 for the ninth wicket before Leicestershire were dismissed for 142 in 19.2 overs.