Meesha Shafi says, she will present evidences before the court

KARACHI: Singer/actor Meesha Shafi is firm on her stance that her fellow singer/actor Ali Zafar harassed her on two occasions.

She was talking with Shahzaib Khanzada in his programme at Geo News “Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada key Sath” just a day after Ali Zafar appeared in the programme.

Meesha said that she wanted to avoid the incident and did not speak on it publicly for four months as she did not want to perform again with Ali Zafar after that. For this, she tried to communicate him through some representatives but after the issue was not resolved she had to reveal it on a tweet.



