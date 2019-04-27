Sabyasachi spills the beans on what went behind Deepika, Ranveer's wedding

One of Bollywood's biggest wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have been an event of the past, but the ceremony is being discussed widely even today as months later, the bride’s high-profile designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has stepped forward giving some exclusive insight.

During an interview the esteemed Indian designer provided exclusive details to the course of planning the grand nuptials of the two superstars and what went on behind the scenes.

Sabyasachi speaking about the immaculate planning by Deepika to make the event a success stated: “She scares me. Deepika scares me because of the fact that I think she is so organised that you know, I pride myself in being organised, but she is so meticulous, organised and so composed about everything that she does that I look like a rookie. With Ranveer, there's no choice but to have fun. He just makes sure that you participate.”

The couple had exchanged garlands last year on November 14 and 15 with Sindhi and Konkani rituals where the two had opted to wear Sabyasachi ensembles.