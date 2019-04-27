Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood's star Varun Dhawan, who has been increasingly asked about his impending wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, will possibly tie the knot next year.

The actor's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, was reported to have confirmed that Varun will marry with Natasha Dalal in 2020.

During an interview, David revealed that Varun's marriage will happen next year, adding: "I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?"



Varun, who's doing exceptionally well in his professional and personal life, had celebrated his 32nd birthday two days ago and shared Natasha’s birthday wish for him and a picture of the two from a wedding bash on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special @varundvn. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can’t wait to share many more memories together. Love you lots!”

In his recent interview, Verun opened up about her wedding date, saying: "It will not happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”



Responding to a question regarding Natasha's appearance at Akash Ambani’s wedding reception with his parents, Varun had said, "She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Varun and David will reunite for the remake of the latter’s 1995 film Coolie No. 1. The actor will reprise the title role in the film which was essayed by Govinda in the original. The father-son duo have already given two super hits - Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2.