Sara Ali Khan takes an auto-rickshaw ride to gym, ditches car

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan was spotted taking an autorickshaw to travel to her gym, the photos of her has gone viral on internet.



Sara Ali Khan was accompanied by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri in Juhu, Mumbai.

Simmba actress, despite being the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh doesn't mind ditching her car to take an autorickshaw ride to her gym.



In her gym wear, the Kedarnath actress took an autorickshaw with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri to her gym in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sara is among many Bollywood actors who are often clicked while on their way to the gym.

Sara Ali Khan has recently returned from her US trip with her friends.

The internet is currently crushing over Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture from New York vacation which she undertook with her friends recently.

While Sara is now back in Mumbai , it looks like the 'Simmba' starlet is reminiscing the time she spent in the NYC.

In the picture, Sara just like any other tourist is seen smiling to the camera while standing on a bridge against the picturesque backdrop.

Sara captioned the picture as, “Travel makes one modest, you see what a tiny place you occupy in the world - Gustave Flaubert #cityofdreams.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is set to resume the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next film. It is for the first time that she is sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in a film.

The film will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020.