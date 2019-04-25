'Wink girl' Priya Prakash signs second Bollywood film after 'Sridevi Bungalow'

Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier after enjoying immense fame as her finger-gun kiss stole the hearts of a million people, is all set to charm her fans in her second Bollywood venture entitled 'Love Hackers' which she has signed just now.



The 19-year-old actress is making her Bollywood debut with 'Sridevi Bungalow' and will be then seen playing the lead role in Mayank Prakash Srivastava's thriller surrounding cyber crime.

'Love Hackers' will go on floors by the end of this month and will have shooting spells across Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai,

Talking about her role in the film, Priya told Mumbai Mirror, "I play the protagonist, who, with her knowledge, instinct and presence of mind emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real incidents."

According to the director, Priya was the right choice to play the lead in his film.

Revealing about this, he said, "Online security breaches have made society complex today. The number of social media users in India is staggering, but most of them are not aware of different forms of cyber-crimes. We are exploring that with the film."

Never had Priya imagined that she would become a household name for her wink. "The wink was just a spontaneous gesture that we had in mind while shooting. Nobody thought it would get worldwide attention in such a short span. It was more of a shock. My family took some time to come to terms with it," she said.

Meanwhile, Priya's Bollywood debut film 'Sridevi Bungalow' is surrounded by controvery as it is allegedly trying to make money off the late superstar Sridevi's untimely death.

However, Priya added that she wanted to "stay away from the negativity" and did not want her Bollywood debut to be mired in controversy. "I wouldn't want my movie becoming a controversy. At the end of the day, everything is publicity. But still, I would rather stay away from the negativity. It's up to the director and the producer to handle those issues. I am just playing the character that has been given to me," she said.