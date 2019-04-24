Nora Fatehi of 'Dilbar' fame, to dance in Mahira Khan's 'Superstar'?

The renowned Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi of ‘Dilbar’ fame was speculated to be swaying for our very Mahira Khan’s upcoming film Superstar and it looks like the dancing sensation has finally stepped forward addressing the buzz.

According to reports, Fatehi who’s item number ‘Dilbar’ has easily become one of the most iconic performances of all times in Bollywood, will not be seen alongside the Humsafar starlet or any other Pakistani film for that matter.

The singer, actor and model released a statement refuting the hearsay saying: “I don’t know from where these rumors have started. I am not doing a dance number in Superstar and have not signed any Pakistani film. In fact, even I was surprised to read this bit of news and let me make it clear to everyone , it is not true. I am focusing on my acting career and not item songs at the moment.”