Pakistan Navy establishes free medical camp at Keti Bandar

KARACHI: With an aim to extend all out support and facilitate to the under-privileged classes, Pakistan Navy established a free Medical Camp at Keti Bandar for local populace of the area, said a press release by the Director-General Public Relations (Navy) on Monday.

A medical team of qualified doctors, including general physician, medical specialist, gynaecologist, surgical specialist, skin specialist and child specialist along with related paramedical staff, were deputed at the camp.

PN medical team provided quality medical treatment to the patients in General Health Care, Surgery, Dermatology, Gynaecology and Child Care. Besides providing medical treatment, free medicines were also provided to the patients.

More than 1400 patients, including men, women and children, were treated at the Medical Camp.