Missing Chinese national found dead in Islamabad: police

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese national who went missing in Islamabad on April 15 has been found dead in a drain near Iqbal Town, police said on Friday.

Li Jinqiang reportedly had arrived in the capital a week ago and disappeared from a supermarket on April 15 where he went to buy medicine, said the first information report (FIR) lodged on the complaint of a friend of the deceased at Kohsar police station on Thursday.



According to an official, "it will be too premature at this stage to say anything about it being a murder," adding that the body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

Police said that there were bruises on his head, adding that the injuries seem to have been caused by a rock or a stick. But the true facts will only emerge after the postmortem report is released.

Li's friend told the police that he had left his mobile phone, passport, and luggage in his room, adding that the deceased did not know the local language.