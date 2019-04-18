Hrithik Roshan shares new workout video, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh feel inspired

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been in news for his upcoming movie ‘Super 30’ after he shared his latest workout video on Instagram.



On Wednesday, Hrithik shared a video of himself sweating it out in the gym and set major fitness goals for his fans as well as other actors.

He captioned the video as, “Never imagined the way back would be so challenging... Steady now. #NoPainNoGain #onemorerep ##createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundaries #keepgoing”

After wrapping up shoot of ‘Super 30,’ the actor began his journey of being fit.

Hrithik had to gain weight to play the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in the film. Now that the film is in post-production stage, that actor has hit the gym to regain his muscular physique.



The video surfaced on the internet and fans praised it with love. Bollywood’s handsome hunk Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik as one of his idols, dropped a comment saying, “back and better than ever! #Beastmode.”

Ranveer Singh was also quick to comment, “What the soundtrack HR x hard vibes,” he wrote.

The ‘Krrish’ actor will be next seen in ‘Super 30’ in which, he plays a role of a mathematician Anand Kumar who coaches children from backward communities to help them pass the elite IIT examination. He selects 30 students and pays for their expenses.

The film was mired in controversy when director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment during the wave of #MeToo movement. Vikas was removed and Anurag Kashyap was brought in to complete the film.

‘Super 30’ is scheduled to release on July26.