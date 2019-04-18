Mustafizur Rehman is Bangladesh’s big hope to win World Cup 2019

BANGLADESH: Mustafizur Rahman, the Bangladesh paceman, said he has always had to deal with “extra responsibility”, but is hoping his trademark off-cutters can help him make his mark at his first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Rahman has had a stunning rise in cricket since his international debut after the 2015 World Cup – when he picked up 11 wickets in his first two ODIs, against India – but a number of injuries have since stunted his progress.

Currently, he is nursing an ankle injury he picked up during the Dhaka Premier League, but Rahman, who was one of the 15 named in Bangladesh’s World Cup squad on Tuesday, 16 April, doesn’t want to hurry his return.

“It's normal to feel the pain,” he told Cricbuzz. “But there is no need to hurry because there are many days to go. There are breaks between the matches. I hope there won't be any problem. Injuries are uncertain. You can get injured at any time."

Rahman will be one of Bangladesh’s big hopes in conditions that will favour him at the World Cup in England and Wales. That does place some “extra responsibility” on him, but having dealt with it in previous global events, Rahman isn’t fazed.

“I played in Twenty20 World Cup before, but this is going to be my first ODI World Cup. I always had extra responsibility,” he said. “Everyone expects from me, so I always have more responsibilities. I always try to give my best because everyone has expectation from me.”

His variations will be crucial in meeting those expectations. "I don't have many things apart from slower balls and cutters,” he said. “For me, those are very important deliveries and I am hoping to stick with it.

“But I am trying to learn new variations. The wicket will be good for batting (in England), but I will try to give my best.”

Bangladesh begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa at The Oval on 2 June.