IPL 2019: Dhoni's daughter Ziva wins hearts as she teaches Dwayne Bravo how to wear a cap

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have been drooling over an endearing viral video that shows skipper MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Dhoni, teaching Dwayne Bravo the correct way to wear a cap.



The adorable clip has been doing rounds on the internet showcasing Dhoni's little one winning hearts off the field.

Ziva Dhoni, who has been making appearances alongside daddy as she travels across the country during the Indian Premier League was seen recently giving a lesson to Dwayne Bravo on how to wear a cap in the correct manner.

CSK's official Twitter handle posted a clip of the adorable video that has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings cemented their position in the league with a consolidate total of 14 points after a rousing win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

Suresh Raina and Imran Tahir were the heroes for the Chennai outfit in Kolkata. Raina scored a half-century and shared a match-winning stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed with a fearless 17-ball 31.