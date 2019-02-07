Bryan Singer's BAFTA nominations suspended after sexual assault claims

American director Bryan Singer after getting embroiled in contention over sexual assault claims has had his British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards nominations snatched over the fiasco.



The director of Oscar-nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody had earlier bagged seven nominations for the British award ceremony but while the nominations for the film remain in place, Singer’s name has been scratched.

A statement released by the British Academy revealed: "In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' has been suspended, effective immediately."

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer's BAFTA nominations suspended after sexual assault claims

"BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr. Singer's suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr. Singer's denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved," it added further.

Following BAFTA’s statement, Fox also stepped ahead endorsing the academy’s decision.