AR Rehman hits back at trolls over daughter’s veil

Bollywood's legendary music maestro AR Rehman and his daughter Khatija were highly criticised for the latter's attire at a recent event celebrating the musical success of Slumdog Millionaire.



The father-daughter duo were trolled on social media for wearing and endorsing face veil (niqab) after a video of the event was shared on the web.

Responding to all the censure, AR Rehman has shut down trolls by sharing a photo of all the women of his family, wife Sairaa, daughters Khatija and Raheema posing with Ambani clan's matriarch Nita Ambani.



While his wife Sairaa covered her head with a dupatta, Khatija wore a niqab while Raheema did not. The photo was accompanied with #FreedomToChoose.

Meanwhile, Khatija has also responded to the trolls saying that the niqab is her choice.

"The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn't expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards," Khatija wrote.

She added, "I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour.

I'm a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that's what I've been doing. Hence, kindly don't make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation #freedomofchoice. [sic]”