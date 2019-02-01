close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2019
Deepika-Ranveer's latest PDA under magazine cover is winning hearts

Ranveer Singh slammed for PDA with Deepika Padukone

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 01, 2019

Even months after tying the knot in in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to make headlines frequently for their public display of affection that warms hearts of fans all around. This time, however, the PDA has backfired.

In a video making rounds of social media, the Padmaavat duo was spotted stepping out of a restaurant with paparazzi awaiting them with cameras ready when Ranveer started showering his love onto his ladylove for the reporters.

Ranveer could be seen helping Deepika down the stairs and then proceeding to dust off her jeans before he gives her a kiss which results in a wide smile emerging on her face.

This however, was not warmly received by social media users as they started terming the actor a ‘showoff’ and was called out for his ‘overacting’ in front of the cameras.

