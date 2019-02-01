Top Bollywood celebs with uber successful businesses

While being embroiled in the Bollywood business draws in ample wealth, fame and glamour, there are some stalwarts from the industry who apart from ruling the on-screen lives are also reigning over the business panoramas.

Here are the top five names leading both the worlds:

1- Suniel Shetty

The 57-year-old Main Hoon Na actor reached the pinnacle of success in his Bollywood career, being featured in a number of super hit films. However, after a gradual decline, the actor got embroiled into the hospitality business with a number of gyms, restaurants and a famous club house in Mumbai that he owns.

2- Twinkle Khanna

The 45-year-old acclaimed author garnered ample fame in B-Town as well before she bid farewell to the showbiz and got involved in writing, journalism and film production. However, that isn’t all she excels at as the former actor is now also running a home décor company.

3- Uday Chopra

After making his mark in the Bollywood industry, the 46-year-old Dhoom 3 actor is growing his expertise on the business side as well as he is the CEO of YRF Entertainments while also being the founder of Yomics which makes comics on Yash Raj Films.

4- Preity Zinta

The 44-year-old Bollywood diva ruled over the hearts of many with hit films like Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho and Koi Mil Gaya but her name strikes out in India’s cricket scene as well as she is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab with her reported net worth being $30million.

5- Malaika Arora Khan

The beauty queen is known to have previously rocked stages with her killer dance moves and has also made a name for herself in the modeling business. But turns out, her talents do not stop there as the actor has also been teaming up with an online store where she is an editor and also styles the collections.