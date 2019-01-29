Sara Ali Khan would right swipe Ranveer Singh on Tinder

Bollywood’s budding superstar Sara Ali Khan had made headlines earlier for taking a keen interest in actor Kartik Aaryan but it looks like the starlet may be brewing feelings for someone else now.



In an interview with Famously Filmfare, the 23-year-old Kedarnath star was asked a question hovering over the mind of many fans about who she would not mind swiping right to on dating app Tinder, with the exception of Kartik.

The Simmba actor replied instantly with her co-star’s name: “Ranveer Singh.”

The on-screen chemistry and comfort of the two in Rohit Shetty’s recently-released cop drama charmed the hearts of the audiences.

Moreover, the actor may finally be appearing alongside her longtime crush Kartik in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Love Aaj Kal 2.