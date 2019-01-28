PML-N moves bill, seeking Bahawalpur, South Punjab provinces

Opposition PML-N moved a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly on Monday, seeking the establishment of Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces.

“If the PTI government is serious about Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces, we will extend unconditional support,” Ahsan Iqbal said during a news conference.

The PML-N lawmaker said he was afraid that the Pakistan Tekreen-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take a U-turn on the formation of new provinces as well.

According to the bill, the province of Bahawalpur will comprise the existing administrative division of Bahawalpur.

The South Punjab province will comprise existing administrative divisions of Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan. After the formation of the new provinces, these divisions would be excluded from Punjab.



Total National Assembly seats for Bahawalpur province would be 18 (15 general and 3 women), while South Punjab would have 38 (31 general and 7 women) seats. Further, if the bill is passed Bahawalpur province will have 39 provincial assembly seats and South Punjab 80.



