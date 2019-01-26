Saif Ali Khan denies starring with daughter Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly denied the reports that he would be seen playing daughter Sara Ali Khan’s on-screen father in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

There were reports that Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan would star together in director-writer Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

It seems that the portal which broke this piece of ‘news’ knows more about Saif’s plans than the actor himself, as Ali Khan , Responding to report, says he has no clue where this fabricated information originated from.

"It is not true at all" Saif added.

In the past, it was reported that they were to star in a film titled Jawani Jaaneman. But it also turned out to be a hoax as the film’s plot was that of a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a woman half his age. The role went to Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Reacting to such reports, Sara says, “I would love to do a film with Abba but the film and our characters must justify our presence. We can’t do a film for the sake of doing.”