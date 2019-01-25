Gully Boy music launch revolutionizes Bollywood's music scene

Bollywood’s music scene has been revolutionized for good after one of the most hyped films of the recent times, Gully Boy launched its music in a dynamic and energized event on Friday.



The music album of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer was unveiled with the former taking stage and swaying hearts away as he performed all the songs on stage with fans keyed up to the fullest.

Alongside the Simmba star were other rappers including Jukebox, Divine and Naezy.

Apart from Ranveer, his co-star Alia Bhatt also unleashing a wave of excitement and exhilaration amongst fans, while also chiming in with the music.

The musical drama by Zoya Akhtar that is all set to release on February 14, has received massive acclaim from all around with expectations of it shifting the scene of Bollywood music remarkably.