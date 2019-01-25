Tiger Shroff to be trained by Israel's Mossad for Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is expected to be a big hit that may surpass all the action films with its combat techniques.

As per report, The film's director Ahmed Khan wants Tiger Shroff to train in combat techniques used by agents Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad.

However, the actor was reported to have said that the filmmakers are still figuring out options. "As far as being trained by Mossad is concerned, that was the initial discussion and we are still wondering what art form we are going to use for my character this time in the film," he said.

From business point of view, Baaghi series has been box office's gold mine. The first film featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, which was directed by Sabbir Khan. While in its sequel Disha Patani was cast opposite Tiger Shroff. Ahmed Khan's directed Baaghi 2 was super successful with lifetime collection of over Rs 150 crore.





Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie is Student Of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to be released in April.