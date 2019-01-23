close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
Pakistan

Thief leaves 'message' on the wall after stealing CNICs from NADRA office

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 23, 2019

Investigators are looking into  rare case of  theft involving an office of the  National Database Registration Authority in Karachi.

Police on Wednesday said 1800 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and a register was stolen  from a  NADRA facility in Landhi area of the city.

The police said   the thief entered and  escaped through the roof  of the building.

They said no CCTV camera was installed in  the office that could have  helped him identify the thief.

The  thief  is said to have left a clue  that  apparently explains motive behind his  crime.

According to reports, the investigators and staff of  NADRA office found  a sentence written on the wall .

But the investigators think it might be a  trick  to mislead them.

