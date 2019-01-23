Thief leaves 'message' on the wall after stealing CNICs from NADRA office

Investigators are looking into rare case of theft involving an office of the National Database Registration Authority in Karachi.

Police on Wednesday said 1800 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and a register was stolen from a NADRA facility in Landhi area of the city.

The police said the thief entered and escaped through the roof of the building.

They said no CCTV camera was installed in the office that could have helped him identify the thief.

The thief is said to have left a clue that apparently explains motive behind his crime.

According to reports, the investigators and staff of NADRA office found a sentence written on the wall .

But the investigators think it might be a trick to mislead them.