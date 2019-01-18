Mehwish Hayat is a vocal powerhouse in upcoming web series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of the finest names in the Pakistani cinematic universe, Mehwish Hayat is stepping into a different avatar for her upcoming web series where she can be seen testing out her musical capabilities.
In the freshly-released trailer of the web series titled Enaaya, by director and script writer Wajahat Rauf, the 36-year-old actor can be seen blowing the audience away with her gifted voice.
The trailer goes on to shed light on the story that develops conflicts when she steps into a band on the verge of collapse which leads to themes of distrust and ire stepping in.
Alongside Hayat, the web series is also featuring Azfar Rehman, Gul-e-Rana, Rabab Hashim, Asad Siddiqui, Shan Baig and many others.
The series will be available for streaming on Eros Now from January 21.
