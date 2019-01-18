Mehwish Hayat is a vocal powerhouse in upcoming web series

One of the finest names in the Pakistani cinematic universe, Mehwish Hayat is stepping into a different avatar for her upcoming web series where she can be seen testing out her musical capabilities.



In the freshly-released trailer of the web series titled Enaaya, by director and script writer Wajahat Rauf, the 36-year-old actor can be seen blowing the audience away with her gifted voice.

The trailer goes on to shed light on the story that develops conflicts when she steps into a band on the verge of collapse which leads to themes of distrust and ire stepping in.

Alongside Hayat, the web series is also featuring Azfar Rehman, Gul-e-Rana, Rabab Hashim, Asad Siddiqui, Shan Baig and many others.



The series will be available for streaming on Eros Now from January 21.