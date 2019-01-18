Mehwish Hayat is a vocal powerhouse in upcoming web series

close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2019
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

One of the finest names in the Pakistani cinematic universe, Mehwish Hayat is stepping into a different avatar for her upcoming web series where she can be seen testing out her musical capabilities.

In the freshly-released trailer of the web series titled Enaaya, by director and script writer Wajahat Rauf, the 36-year-old actor can be seen blowing the audience away with her gifted voice.

The trailer goes on to shed light on the story that develops conflicts when she steps into a band on the verge of collapse which leads to themes of distrust and ire stepping in.

Alongside Hayat, the web series is also featuring Azfar Rehman, Gul-e-Rana, Rabab Hashim, Asad Siddiqui, Shan Baig and many others.

The series will be available for streaming on Eros Now from January 21. 

